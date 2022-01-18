Orangeburg man accused of robbing Cope convenience store

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is accused of robbing a Cope gas station at gunpoint last month.

Walker Willtrell Felder, 25, of 213 Sunny Drive, is charged with two counts each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies took him into custody on Thursday.

He’s accused of robbing the Enmarket #888, located at 6004 Bamberg Highway, on Dec. 28. He’s also accused of robbing the cashier.

Co-defendant Marley Taylor Labombard, 25, was previously charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy in the incident.

Warrants allege that Labombard walked into the store just before an armed Felder did.

They’re also accused of fleeing the store together.

Labombard, of Rutledge Avenue in Orangeburg, is facing an additional charge each of armed robbery and conspiracy.

She’s accused of taking part in the Dec. 12 armed robbery of Enmarket, located at 1688 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg. Felder has not been charged in that robbery.

Labombard and Felder are also facing the following charges unrelated to the robbery warrants: first-offense possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.

If convicted, Labombard and Felder each face up to 30 years in prison. They both remain jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

In other reports:

• The following items were stolen from a Vacation Lane home in Eutawville on Saturday: a car battery charger, a BUBBA knife, a 20-volt Dewalt hand drill, two trolling motors, two Dewalt batteries and two Metabo HPT air compressors.

The items are valued at $1,249.

• Someone stole a 2009 teal green Chevrolet Silverado from a Franklin Street residence in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Saturday.

The truck is valued at $15,000.

• A 9mm Glock 19 handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked at a Myers Road residence in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Saturday.

The value of the gun is $523.

• Someone stole an unlocked 2010 blue Nissan Altima parked at a Dunkirk Court residence in Orangeburg on Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The owner of the Altima told deputies she left the key fob in the car, the report said.

The Altima is valued at $8,000.

• A 9 mm black Springfield pistol was stolen from an Atlantic Avenue home in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Saturday. The pistol is valued at $500.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol from an unlocked silver Ford Fusion on Highland Street, according to an incident report.

The theft was reported on Saturday.

The pistol is valued at $660.

