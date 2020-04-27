Orangeburg man accused of pushing person, firing weapon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is facing the charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after he allegedly pushed another man and fired two shots inside a home.

Jimmy Lee Macon Jr., 47, of 133 Trevie Road, appeared in bond court on Friday.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on April 9 just before 1 a.m. at a Tug Town Road address near Holly Hill, according to the sheriff’s office incident report.

A witness told deputies that he and Macon were at another man’s home and sitting at the kitchen table.

He said Macon and the other man began to argue.

The argument turned physical, he said, with Macon allegedly getting up and pushing the other man.

He claimed the other man then punched Macon.

The witness said he eventually separated Macon and the other man.

At some point in the ordeal, Macon allegedly fired a weapon twice.

Deputies located two shell casings in the residence and the other man had an injury to his head.