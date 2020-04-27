Orangeburg man accused of pushing person, firing weapon

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man is facing the charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after he allegedly pushed another man and fired two shots inside a home.
Jimmy Lee Macon Jr., 47, of 133 Trevie Road, appeared in bond court on Friday.
The charges stem from an incident that happened on April 9 just before 1 a.m. at a Tug Town Road address near Holly Hill, according to the sheriff’s office incident report.
A witness told deputies that he and Macon were at another man’s home and sitting at the kitchen table.
He said Macon and the other man began to argue.
The argument turned physical, he said, with Macon allegedly getting up and pushing the other man.
He claimed the other man then punched Macon.
The witness said he eventually separated Macon and the other man.
At some point in the ordeal, Macon allegedly fired a weapon twice.
Deputies located two shell casings in the residence and the other man had an injury to his head.
Deputies initially spoke with Macon by phone, the report states.
Macon told deputies he was in a “little scuffle” and denied firing a gun, the report said.
At Macon’s bond hearing on Friday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant set his bond at $75,000 cash or surety.
Macon posted bond the same day.
In other reports:
• On April 17, someone stole three beehives from Lake Marion Golf Course, located at 9069 Old Number Six Highway in Santee.
An employee reported the theft to law enforcement on April 22.
The employee told deputies that two of the hives contained bees but the third hive did not.
The value of the stolen beehives is $1,000.
• Someone stole three catalytic converters and attempted to steal another one at Servepro of Orangeburg Inc., located at Middlepen Drive, sometime during the night on Thursday or the early Friday morning hours.
An employee reported that the catalytic converters were missing from three Chevrolet E250 trucks and that another Chevrolet E250 truck had about $500 in damages.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,100.
• Someone stole a utility trailer and its contents from a Cope Road residence in Cope in the early morning hours on Saturday.
The Carry-on trailer contained a Husqvarna riding lawnmower with a 46-inch mowing deck and miscellaneous tools.
The trailer also contained clothing and family photos. The residents say those items were thrown into nearby water, but they were able to retrieve them.
The value of the stolen items is $9,500.
