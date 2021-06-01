Orangeburg man accused of punching woman; suspect allegedly failed to register as sex offender

A 27-year-old man is in jail again after allegedly punching a woman numerous times and violating sex offender registry requirements.

Khadedrick Devante Clark, of Whittaker Parkway, was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on May 28.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained jailed on an $8,000 bond.

On April 23, the sheriff’s office announced it was seeking Clark and four other individuals who allegedly failed to register as sex offenders.

Warrants claim Clark provided a false address when he registered as a sex offender on Oct. 9, 2019.

He’s required to register as a sex offender every other year.

He was next required to register on March 31, 2021. A warrant alleges he failed to comply.

Records show that authorities charged Clark with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2015. He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead in 2016.

Clark’s first-degree domestic violence charge stems from allegations that he used a closed fist to strike a woman in her face to the point where she was “in and out of consciousness” on April 4, 2020.