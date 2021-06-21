Orangeburg man accused of punching, cutting woman

A 22-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of punching a woman’s face and cutting her finger with a knife, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrants.
Jair Kolby Wilson, of Dantzler Street, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest.
He is currently serving probation for a third-degree domestic violence conviction.
The woman told officers the recent incident occurred at 5 a.m. Saturday after Wilson unlocked her cellphone, an incident report said.
She claims he became extremely angry when he discovered she was communicating with other people.
The woman alleges Wilson punched her in the face. She shut herself in the bathroom, but the door had no lock so Wilson allegedly forced his way in.
She claims he took her phone from her.
The woman asked for the phone back and Wilson allegedly said, “No, you’re not going anywhere,” the report states.
She alleges he grabbed a knife and they started to fight. The woman claims Wilson tried to stab her chest, but he got her hand instead.
The woman said she asked Wilson to take her to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
She told police that Wilson put a child in the car and they drove to a parking lot on Boulevard Street where he asked her if she wanted to talk.
She told him, “Just let me go,” she said.
At that point, she claimed Wilson took the keys and exited the car, then walked down the street a short distance.
When he returned, they began to travel toward a gas station on Old Edisto Drive, she said. The woman claims he hit her with a bottle during the drive.
Once they got to the gas station, Wilson went inside to purchase a drink, the woman said. She grabbed the phone and told a family member her location and that she’d been stabbed and kidnapped, the report states.
The relative contacted ODPS and officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of a motel on John C. Calhoun Drive.
Officers blocked the exit to the parking lot and the vehicle came to a stop.
Officers ordered the driver to lower the windows, which were tinted. Officers couldn’t see inside.
The driver “refused all verbal commands and wouldn’t comply,” the report states.
An officer then allegedly heard a woman screaming and saw the “vehicle begin to rock, indicating a struggle was occurring in the vehicle,” the report states.
After the occupants of the vehicle apparently ignored requests to get out, an officer broke the rear passenger window and another officer drew his baton and shattered the driver’s window, the report said.
The driver’s door opened and the driver allegedly “acted as if he was going to get out of the vehicle and comply but then lunged back in” and grabbed the woman and would not let go, the report states.
“He kidnapped us!” the woman screamed, according to the report.
The woman escaped the driver’s grip and officers pulled him from the vehicle, the report said.
The report claims that officers commanded Wilson to put his hands behind his back, but he wouldn’t comply.
At one point, Wilson allegedly grabbed a female officer’s belt which contained her service weapon. An officer used a stun gun on him.
Wilson told officers he’d comply and the officer turned off the stun gun, the report said.
Wilson allegedly “continued to not comply and I told him he would be Tased again if he did not put his hands behind his back,” an officer wrote in the report.
The officer stunned him again and police were able to place handcuffs on him, the report said.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman and child to RMC.
Orangeburg Municipal Judge Virgin Johnson set Wilson’s bond at $150,000. Wilson is to wear a GPS monitor if he’s released on bond.
Back on Sept. 30, 2020, Wilson pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation and completion of a batterer’s treatment program.
On June 5, officers charged Wilson with second-degree domestic violence.
He’s now accused of violating his probation.
If convicted of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, Wilson faces up to 20 years in prison.
