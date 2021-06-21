Orangeburg man accused of punching, cutting woman

After the occupants of the vehicle apparently ignored requests to get out, an officer broke the rear passenger window and another officer drew his baton and shattered the driver’s window, the report said.

The driver’s door opened and the driver allegedly “acted as if he was going to get out of the vehicle and comply but then lunged back in” and grabbed the woman and would not let go, the report states.

“He kidnapped us!” the woman screamed, according to the report.

The woman escaped the driver’s grip and officers pulled him from the vehicle, the report said.

The report claims that officers commanded Wilson to put his hands behind his back, but he wouldn’t comply.

At one point, Wilson allegedly grabbed a female officer’s belt which contained her service weapon. An officer used a stun gun on him.

Wilson told officers he’d comply and the officer turned off the stun gun, the report said.

Wilson allegedly “continued to not comply and I told him he would be Tased again if he did not put his hands behind his back,” an officer wrote in the report.