Orangeburg man accused of punching, choking woman in bicycle dispute

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 63-year-old Treadwell Street man is accused of punching and choking a woman, according to his arrest warrant.

Stephens Dexter Clark is facing one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken into custody Friday.

According to an incident report, the injured woman told officers that she and Clark had a dispute about a bicycle on Sept. 23, 2020.

She claimed that Clark became angry, so she walked away.

The woman alleged that Clark followed her down Treadwell Street, calling her derogatory names until he caught up and punched her several times in the head.

The woman said she fell. She accused Clark of then choking her until she felt like she would pass out.

She claimed Clark then took a handful of dirt and debris from the side of the road and attempted to put it in her mouth, the report states.

The woman dropped her cellphone. She accused Clark of picking up her phone and not giving it to her when she asked him for it.