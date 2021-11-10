Orangeburg man accused of possessing stolen vehicle

An Orangeburg man has been charged with possessing a stolen vehicle, while two others are facing drug charges, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This was just good work and paying attention to detail,” Ravenell said in a release. “These arrests resulted in more than just a stolen car being recovered.”

Dickey Faircloth, 39, has been charged with receiving stolen goods, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Also, a 29-year-old woman is facing misdemeanor charges of possession of ecstasy and possession of methamphetamine. A 20-year-old man is charged with misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.

Ravenell said that on Oct. 31, investigators went to a Cobb Road residence following up on information that a wanted person was located at the home.

During that follow-up, investigators noticed a license plate that didn’t belong on a vehicle located on the property.

“I’m not aware of too many Acuras being used to farm,” Ravenell said. “This was a farm tag on a passenger vehicle.”

Several children at the residence were removed from the home and taken into protective custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0