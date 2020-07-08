Orangeburg man accused of pointing gun at driver; passenger facing drug charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is accused of pointing a gun at a driver Tuesday morning on North Road.

The driver was traveling down North Road near IHOP around 8:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed behind him, according to a sheriff's office incident report.

The driver thought the vehicle was going to hit his vehicle in the rear, so he slowed down with the intention of moving over so the vehicle could pass him.

The driver said other vehicle drove into the median next to his. A man in the other vehicle pointed a pistol at him, causing the driver to slow his vehicle even more, according to the report.

The other vehicle left the scene.

Officers begin looking for the other vehicle and spotted one matching its description near Belleville Road. A traffic stop was initiated.

During the traffic stop, officers allegedly found a black shoulder bag containing six separate bags of marijuana with a total weight of 132.9 grams, a digital scale and $50, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrest warrant.