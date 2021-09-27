Orangeburg man accused of pistol-whipping woman; suspect in custody after second chase

Around 12:17 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement took Carr into custody after seeing him at a Bleakley Street home, according to incident reports.

Carr allegedly attempted to elude law enforcement officers again, but they set up a perimeter and were able to catch up with him.

He is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less, unlawful carrying of a pistol and malicious injury to personal property valued $2,000 or less.

He’s also facing charges of failure to stop for blue light and second-offense driving under suspension.

Carr is also out on bond for charges stemming from an alleged armed robbery that took place on July 8, 2018 at the Corona Drive apartments. A person was shot twice in that incident.

Carr is facing charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and two counts of armed robbery in that incident.

Shawna Samantha D-Anne Burch, 28, of Rucker Drive, St. Matthews is also facing armed robbery charges from the 2018 incident.

Charges against her and an unnamed co-defendant remain pending, according to online court records.

Circuit Judge Stephanie McKune-Grant set Carr’s bond on the newest sheriff’s office charges at $8,000 on Monday. He had not posted bond as of late Monday evening.

