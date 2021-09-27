Orangeburg man accused of pistol-whipping woman; suspect in custody after second chase

A 26-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of fleeing from police and pistol-whipping a woman.
The incidents began at noon Friday, when an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer spotted Benjamin Silvanus Carr’s Chevrolet Impala at a Chestnut Street strip mall.
The officer approached the Impala to speak with Carr about a domestic violence accusation, according to an incident report.
Carr allegedly left the parking lot and rode down Chestnut “at a continuously dangerous rate of speed while darting back and forth between the lanes of traffic,” the report states.
The driver of the Impala lost control near Myers Road, the report said. He “plowed over street signs, caught an extension wire from an electric pole, completely disconnected the wire from the pole.”
The vehicle smashed into a building, “separating the grout from the bricks and jeopardizing the safety of all of the business occupants.”
The driver then fled the scene on foot, the report said.
Afterward, Carr allegedly used a loaded handgun to strike a woman on her head, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
He then allegedly pointed the gun at the woman and threatened to kill her.
Around 12:17 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement took Carr into custody after seeing him at a Bleakley Street home, according to incident reports.
Carr allegedly attempted to elude law enforcement officers again, but they set up a perimeter and were able to catch up with him.
He is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less, unlawful carrying of a pistol and malicious injury to personal property valued $2,000 or less.
He’s also facing charges of failure to stop for blue light and second-offense driving under suspension.
Carr is also out on bond for charges stemming from an alleged armed robbery that took place on July 8, 2018 at the Corona Drive apartments. A person was shot twice in that incident.
Carr is facing charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and two counts of armed robbery in that incident.
Shawna Samantha D-Anne Burch, 28, of Rucker Drive, St. Matthews is also facing armed robbery charges from the 2018 incident.
Charges against her and an unnamed co-defendant remain pending, according to online court records.
Circuit Judge Stephanie McKune-Grant set Carr’s bond on the newest sheriff’s office charges at $8,000 on Monday. He had not posted bond as of late Monday evening.
