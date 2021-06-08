Orangeburg man accused of pistol-whipping person; suspect also faces armed robbery charge

A 32-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of pistol-whipping a person who refused to give him a ride and money, according to warrants.

Justin Dale Phillips, of Haskell Lane, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday.

His charges stem from a Feb. 16 incident.

Phillips allegedly became angry with a man and a woman when the pair refused to take Phillips to Lexington or give him money, an incident report states.

Phillips allegedly forced the woman to empty her purse and then pistol-whipped the man in the head and face.

The man suffered bleeding on his brain and facial bone fractures. Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center.

The man also accused Phillips of firing the gun at him.

Phillips allegedly took the keys to the man’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and fled the scene.

The woman said that Phillips called her to report that the truck had a flat tire at Shillings Bridge Road and S.C. Highway 400.