Orangeburg man accused of pistol-whipping half-brother

An Orangeburg man is accused of pistol-whipping his half-brother last year, according to an incident report and warrants.

Larentre Whykemian Brown, 24, of Kennerly Road, is charged with first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was taken into custody Thursday.

Warrants accuse him punching a man in the face several times and striking the man’s face with a firearm on April 28 at a Rochelle Drive home.

Warrants also allege that Brown confessed to a person about the crime. Witnesses were at the scene when the incident occurred.

The injured man also claimed Brown fired an AR-15 at him.

A deputy recovered a shell casing from the yard. A female collected another shell casing that was in the yard, the report states.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence set Brown’s bond at $7,500 cash or surety.

As of Friday morning, he remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If convicted, Brown faces up to 10 years in prison.

In an unrelated report, someone stole the following items from DAJ LLC, a transportation carrier company located at 1542 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg, on Wednesday night: two HP desktop computers, an Apple iPhone 7, an HP laptop computer, an HP printer and a Lennox desktop computer.

The stolen electronics are valued at $5,030.

