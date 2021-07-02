Orangeburg man accused of pistol-whipping daughter

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 56-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of pistol-whipping his 17-year-old daughter.

Shellie C. Keitt Jr., of 113 Fox Run Court, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. He was taken into custody on Friday.

Warrants allege that Keitt pointed a firearm at his daughter’s head and then “struck her about the face, scratching her left eye.”

According to an incident report, a woman called law enforcement on June 4 after she saw the bloodied teen run to a neighbor’s house.

The 17-year-old had a bleeding eye and bruises, the report said. She was barefoot and covered in what appeared to be dirt.

The woman drove the teen to a nearby Dollar General and bought her a pair of shoes so her feet wouldn’t burn on the hot pavement while they waited for deputies.

The teen claimed Keitt attacked her in a dispute about missing guns, the report said. She told deputies she didn’t know anything about the missing firearms.