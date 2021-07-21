Orangeburg man accused of peeping in woman’s window; neighbor alleges suspect had ladder

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 38-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of peeping into a Threson Street residence. He’s charged with peeping tom.
A neighbor got up at 3:15 a.m. to use the bathroom and allegedly saw a man peeping through one of his female neighbor’s windows, according to an incident report.
The neighbor claimed the man brought a small ladder to the female’s residence.
The neighbor went outside, alerted the female neighbor, told the man with the ladder not to go anywhere and then called police, the report said.
The female neighbor told officers she asked the man with the ladder why he was at her home. She said the man didn’t answer.
She also asked him why he was up so early. He allegedly told her that he had to be at work.
If convicted of the misdemeanor offense, the man faces up to three years in prison and a $500 fine.
In an unrelated report, someone stole the following items from a Hamp Chase Circle apartment: a 55-inch Vizio television, a 32-inch Roku television, a Sony PlayStation4, a 32-inch television, $1,400 in cash, an unknown number of PlayStation games, an unknown amount of coins and cash from a child’s bank, a rose gold Apple iPhone 7 with a shattered screen and a pink HP Stream touchscreen laptop computer.
The value of the stolen items is $2,815.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Rowesville man allegedly confessed to trying to steal a catalytic converter after a woman spotted someone under her vehicle.
The 43-year-old man is charged with two counts of injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals, less than $5,000 in damage.
A Branchville woman reported that she heard a “humming sound” coming from outside of her home at 1 p.m. Tuesday. She opened the back door to check out the sound.
A man emerged from under her 2017 Kia Sportage, grabbed a duffle bag and ran toward a wooded area behind her property, according to an incident report.
Deputies received information that the man was likely driving a 2002 white Mitsubishi Eclipse, the report states. They reported finding him at a Ninety Six Road location in Salley.
The man allegedly made a video confession where he admitted to trying to cut the catalytic converter from the same vehicle twice using a portable saw.
He claimed a woman exited a home while shooting a gun into the air.
“He began running towards the tree line and grabbed his duffle bag that contained the portable saw,” the report states.
He also claimed that he had an Orangeburg County-issued non-ferrous metals permit, but it would soon be revoked.
If convicted of the misdemeanor charges, the man faces up to three years in prison and a court-imposed fine on each charge.
In other reports:
• A Cordova man reported on Tuesday morning that someone burglarized his Kristi Court home and stole the following items: a Savage 243 rifle, an ATA Venza semi-automatic shotgun, a semi-automatic Remington 7400 rifle and a Mossburg 500 pump-action shotgun.
The value of the stolen items is $1,790.
• An Orangeburg woman reported on Tuesday afternoon that someone stole a Louis Vuitton purse from her unsecured vehicle that was parked in front of her Foxfire Lane home, according to an incident report.
The purse is valued at $2,500.
