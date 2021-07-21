Orangeburg man accused of peeping in woman’s window; neighbor alleges suspect had ladder

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 38-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of peeping into a Threson Street residence. He’s charged with peeping tom.

A neighbor got up at 3:15 a.m. to use the bathroom and allegedly saw a man peeping through one of his female neighbor’s windows, according to an incident report.

The neighbor claimed the man brought a small ladder to the female’s residence.

The neighbor went outside, alerted the female neighbor, told the man with the ladder not to go anywhere and then called police, the report said.

The female neighbor told officers she asked the man with the ladder why he was at her home. She said the man didn’t answer.

She also asked him why he was up so early. He allegedly told her that he had to be at work.

If convicted of the misdemeanor offense, the man faces up to three years in prison and a $500 fine.