Orangeburg man accused of murder; suspect was awaiting trial on other charges

A 37-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting and killing another man last month.

Brian Anthony Felder is facing one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He has addresses on Presidential Drive and in Columbia.

Felder’s accused of murdering 32-year-old Reginald Middleton Jr., who died on Sept. 23 at Prisma Health Richland.

Middleton was shot outside of a Roosevelt Gardens apartment, located on Presidential Circle, around 11:55 p.m. Sept. 22.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, they saw an unresponsive, shirtless man wearing blue jeans on the ground next to a black Chevrolet Impala.

Multiple bystanders attempted to wake him up, an incident report states.

Witnesses held pressure on the man’s abdomen and told deputies he had a gunshot wound there.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived and took the man to the Regional Medical Center. He was then taken to Prisma Health Richland, where he died of his injuries.

Middleton’s funeral was held on Monday.

The man accused of killing Middleton was out on bond on charges of escape and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Felder’s escape charge stems from a Sept. 2, 2018 incident, when he allegedly freed himself from one of his handcuffs at RMC while he was awaiting transport to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He was wanted at that time on a bench warrant for failing to pay a loitering fine.

Felder’s domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature charge stems from a May 23, 2021 incident.

A warrant accuses Felder of taking a woman’s purse by snatching it from her shoulder and then taking her keys.

The woman’s pinky fingernail came off during the incident, the warrant alleges.

The warrant also accuses Felder of holding the woman against her will and not allowing her to call law enforcement.

It also alleges Felder pointed a pistol at the woman’s head after she refused to prepare two children to leave the home. The children witnessed it, the warrant says.

A sheriff’s office incident report states the woman complied with the orders because she was afraid.

She alleged that Felder drove her and the children to an address in the city limits and then took off in her vehicle.

Felder was taken into custody on the latest charges on Tuesday. A circuit judge may consider setting Felder’s bond at a later date.