Orangeburg man accused of molesting girl

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is accused of molesting a girl starting when she was 13. A warrant alleges he’s admitted to it.

Derrick Antoine Felder, 44, of 1755 Ellis Avenue, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim between the ages of 11 and 14. He was taken into custody on Monday.

The alleged molestation began in May 2015, according to his warrant.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence set Felder’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety. As of Tuesday afternoon, he’d not posted bond.

If Felder is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman called police around 1:17 a.m. Sunday to report that she heard gunfire, according to an incident report.

She’d just returned to her apartment after work. No one in her apartment was physically injured.

Deputies saw several spent shell casings on the porch and on the ground near the apartment.

In other reports:

• A man reported that someone shot his vehicle while he was at the intersection of St. Matthews Road and Chestnut Street.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Bullets struck his car in the following four places: two in the front passenger door and one each in the center console and front passenger fender.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and he wasn’t physically injured.

• A woman was assaulted at a Bayne Street residence late Thursday night, according to an incident report.

The woman had severe bruising on her arms, hands, torso, face and neck.

The officer reported, “Both eyes were about swollen shut and severely blackened. The right side of her face along her jaw was swollen to the size of a softball. The insides of her eyes were red with ruptured blood vessels and she stated she was not sure if her nose or jaw were broken.”

The woman also had human bite marks on her body.

The woman was briefly hospitalized. The incident wasn’t reported until the next day.

A juvenile witness claimed to see a man “punching and kicking” the woman in the backyard.

The suspect also allegedly damaged another woman’s vehicle that was parked at the residence.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.

