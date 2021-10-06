Orangeburg man accused of killing two women, injuring another

An 18-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting into a vehicle, killing two women and injuring another.

Jamore Makel Ellison, of 1753 B Street, is facing two murder charges and two attempted murder charges.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 12 as four women were leaving a Coleman Avenue party in a Honda, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses reported seeing an SUV cut off the Honda. Two people exited the SUV and opened fire.

Candice Brown, 35, and Jessica Johnson, 39, both of Orangeburg, were killed in the incident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A third woman was shot in the arm. A fourth woman in the Honda was not physically injured.

Ellison appeared for a virtual arraignment hearing before Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash on Wednesday. A circuit judge will have to decide whether Ellison can be released on bond at a later date.

If Ellison is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

The investigation is ongoing. No one else has been charged with murder in the deaths.

If anyone has information about the fatal shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 13 Angry 12

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.