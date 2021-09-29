Orangeburg man accused of injuring woman

Orangeburg

A 28-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of using his hands and a chair to strike a woman, injuring her face, stomach and hand.

Avery Montel Ramsey is facing one count of first-degree domestic violence.

The woman told officers she’d returned home around 2 a.m. Sunday and felt that something wasn’t right, according to an ODPS incident report.

Ramsey does not live at the woman’s home, but she allegedly found him walking out of a room when she entered the house.

She claimed Ramsey asked her about some jewelry she was wearing, yelled at her about something on social media and then punched her in the face.

Her nose and lip bled, the report states.

She told officers Ramsey cleaned the blood off of her face, but then asked her for the code to access her cell phone.

He continued demanding she give him the code while slapping her, the report claims.

At one point, she felt like she would pass out.