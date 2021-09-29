Orangeburg man accused of injuring woman

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 28-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of using his hands and a chair to strike a woman, injuring her face, stomach and hand.
Avery Montel Ramsey is facing one count of first-degree domestic violence.
The woman told officers she’d returned home around 2 a.m. Sunday and felt that something wasn’t right, according to an ODPS incident report.
Ramsey does not live at the woman’s home, but she allegedly found him walking out of a room when she entered the house.
She claimed Ramsey asked her about some jewelry she was wearing, yelled at her about something on social media and then punched her in the face.
Her nose and lip bled, the report states.
She told officers Ramsey cleaned the blood off of her face, but then asked her for the code to access her cell phone.
He continued demanding she give him the code while slapping her, the report claims.
At one point, she felt like she would pass out.
Ramsey went to the kitchen to get her some water. The woman then got a knife and swung it at Ramsey, she said.
Just as she started to swing the knife, Ramsey allegedly picked up a chair and struck her multiple times with it.
The woman was injured by the knife.
She also claims Ramsey threw her into some shelves several times.
Ramsey stopped fighting when he heard a noise, the report said. The woman told him neighbors may have called police.
Ramsey looked out the backdoor, the report said.
The woman grabbed her keys and ran to her car where she remained until police arrived. She was treated at the Regional Medical Center.
Ramsey pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence in July.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation and completion of a batterer’s treatment program. He was given credit for the 191 days he spent in jail.
Ramsey was originally charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, but pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence instead.
On July 23, 2018, Ramsey pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence. Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
If Ramsey is convicted of his current charge, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD