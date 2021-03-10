Orangeburg man accused of hitting woman with rock

An Orangeburg man accused of hitting a woman on the head with a rock has been taken into custody, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This young lady suffered serious injuries during what was just a senseless, brutal attack,” Ravenell said. “There was no justification for this assault at all.”

Tanarious Dash, 20, has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature in the Feb. 16 incident.

On that date, sheriff’s investigators were called to a Rivelon Road residence.

A passing motorist stopped to help after seeing a woman being pushed down, the sheriff’s office said. The woman’s assailant fled.

The victim was taken to a local hospital initially. However, due to the extent of her injuries, she was taken to a trauma hospital.

Bond was set on the Truman Circle man at $15,000 during a hearing on Wednesday.

Dash faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

