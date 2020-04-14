Orangeburg man accused of hitting pedestrians with vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 24-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of striking two pedestrians with his vehicle last week.

Dominique Marcelis Howard, of 108 Cainhoy Street, is facing the following charges: felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and failure to return driver’s license after notice of suspension.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. April 8 as Howard was driving a 2013 Ford SUV north on Jamison Avenue, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Two pedestrians – a 31-year-old female and a 27-year-old male - were walking north in the southbound lanes on Jamison Avenue when Howard allegedly “drove left of center and struck” them on the other side of the road.

The conditions of the two pedestrians weren’t released.

Both of the pedestrians were from Orangeburg, Tidwell said.

Neither Howard nor his 25-year-old passenger were reported injured.

If convicted, Howard faces up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

