Orangeburg man accused of helping friend rape woman

At that point, the woman took her child to the balcony and waited for the men to quit smoking in the room, the report said.

When the woman and baby returned to the room, the baby went to sleep.

The woman decided to take a shower, but Tindal entered the bathroom and they engaged in consensual sexual activity, the report said.

The woman said Tindall asked her to have sex with his friend in exchange for the motel room, alcohol and marijuana.

“She told Tindall she was not OK with that and that she did not want to get involved in any of that,” the incident report states.

That’s when Tindall allegedly snatched her cellphone and told her she could have it back after she had sex with his friend.

She again told Tindall she would not do that.

The woman alleged Tindall then dragged her out of the bathroom, undressed her and presented her to his friend.

The woman told officers that Tindall’s friend asked her several times, “Did you consent to this?” and she told him each time, “No, I didn’t.”

She alleged he raped her anyway.