Orangeburg man accused of having sex with teen

If Hampton is convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

• An Orangeburg man said three men assaulted him and stole his wallet and cellphone in the parking lot of Zaxby’s on North Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to an incident report.

He told deputies that he was waiting for his friend to pick him up.

The man went into in the passenger’s seat of his friend’s vehicle. He said that he became suspicious because his friend hadn’t pulled out of the parking lot after several minutes.

Three males then got out of a silver Nissan Altima and assaulted the man as he sat in the passenger’s seat, according to the report.

The man identified the three men and the female driver of the Altima. An assistant manager at Zaxby’s said the female is a former employee.

The man had swelling to his face, but he declined medical attention.

Zaxby’s surveillance video shows the incident as it unfolded, the report states.

