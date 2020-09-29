Orangeburg man accused of having sex with teen

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 42-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to warrants.
Clifton Morris Hampton, of 6904 Kips Lane, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim under 16 years of age and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He’s charged also with first-offense possession of crack cocaine and two counts of a person being in position of a firearm convicted of a violent felony.
Warrants allege that the incident took place on July 15, 2019.
Hampton’s accused of causing the girl to “desert her home without just cause and without consent and to become ungovernable and beyond the control of her parents.”
The warrant also alleges he “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously and with aggravated coercion” had sex with the girl “against her will.”
Deputies took Hampton into custody Monday. They allegedly found a 9mm SCCY-CPX handgun in the top shelf of his master bedroom closet and a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson Bodyguard handgun in the top dresser drawer, according to arrest warrants.
Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash set his bond at $50,000 cash or surety.
If Hampton is convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
In other reports:
• An Orangeburg man said three men assaulted him and stole his wallet and cellphone in the parking lot of Zaxby’s on North Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to an incident report.
He told deputies that he was waiting for his friend to pick him up.
The man went into in the passenger’s seat of his friend’s vehicle. He said that he became suspicious because his friend hadn’t pulled out of the parking lot after several minutes.
Three males then got out of a silver Nissan Altima and assaulted the man as he sat in the passenger’s seat, according to the report.
The man identified the three men and the female driver of the Altima. An assistant manager at Zaxby’s said the female is a former employee.
The man had swelling to his face, but he declined medical attention.
Zaxby’s surveillance video shows the incident as it unfolded, the report states.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An Orangeburg mother’s vehicle crashed into a sign at Dodge’s on Old Edisto Drive around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a police incident report.
Two children – a 2-year-old and a child under the age of 1 – were in the back seat and allegedly not properly restrained.
A man in the front passenger’s seat was unresponsive and asleep when officers arrived.
The report states that a 23.5-ounce Four Loko alcoholic beverage was in the front cup holder and within reach of the driver.
The driver told officers that she was coming down Old Edisto Drive, turned too quickly from the highway and struck the sign, the report said.
She allegedly told officers she was “really tired” and that she’d consumed three Bud Light beers around 2:45 a.m.
The driver’s father retrieved the children from the scene after Orangeburg County EMS checked them.
Officers cited the woman for allegedly having an open container of beer and transported her to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A wrecker towed the vehicle from the scene.
