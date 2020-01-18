Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man is facing multiple drug charges after a deputy stopped him for a possible traffic violation.
Jameel Desario Starkes, 32, of 1497 Ashley Street, is facing the following charges: first-offense trafficking in cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, first-offense trafficking in heroin four grams or more but less than 14 grams, first-offense trafficking in ecstasy 100 dosage units or more but less than 500 dosage units, first-offense manufacturing/distributing cocaine, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, unlawful carrying of a pistol, unlawful transportation of alcohol and third-offense or greater driving under suspension.
The deputy also issued Starkes a warning for improper lane change.
Starkes was driving a 2015 black Nissan Frontier pickup truck in the area of Russell Street and Hadley Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A deputy patrolling the area said he watched Starkes turn right onto Hadley Street from Russell Street and then cross the middle line.
“The pickup continued to travel down Hadley Street on the wrong side of the roadway and also driving left of center on some portions of Hadley Street,” the incident report states.
The deputy initiated at traffic stop on the truck and Starkes pulled into a nearby driveway.
The deputy noted the he smelled the aroma of marijuana coming from the driver’s side window, the report states.
When the deputy asked Starkes for his driver’s license, he told him that he didn’t have one, the report said.
The deputy allegedly noticed an open bottle of Hennessy cognac on the floor of the center console.
The deputy asked Starkes if there were any narcotics or weapons inside of the vehicle.
Starkes allegedly said he had narcotics in the vehicle and reached down by his right side to retrieve a “large bag containing a green leafy substance” believed to be marijuana.
He also told the deputy he had a weapon in the truck, the report said.
After he escorted Starkes from the truck, the deputy spoke with the 43-year-old passenger. Dispatchers confirmed the sheriff’s office had several outstanding warrants on the passenger.
The deputy then searched the truck and found a purple and gold Crown Royal bag behind the driver’s seat near the center of the truck.
The Crown Royal bag allegedly contained a large clear bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, a bag containing a brown powder-like substance presumed to be 11.24 grams of heroin, a bag containing a brownish black rock-like substance presumed to be 29.34 grams of molly, a rock-like substance in cookie form presumed to be 6.11 grams of crack cocaine, bags containing 61.57 grams of a green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana and a bag containing a white powdery substance presumed to be 18.82 grams of cocaine.
The deputy then located a loaded Smith & Wesson, .38-caliber Airweight revolver under the driver’s seat.
The revolver contained five rounds of ammunition.
A K-9 unit assisted in the search of the truck.
If Starkes is convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $50,000.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A Fair Street couple called police to their home on Thursday morning to report that someone stole their 2016 gray Chevrolet Impala.
The wife told police that her husband went outside around 6:40 a.m. to warm the vehicle and left it unlocked with the engine running. When she exited the home at 7:15 a.m., she noticed the vehicle wasn’t there.
The vehicle is valued at $15,000.
