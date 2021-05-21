Orangeburg man accused of Fort Mill rape

A suspect in a Fort Mill rape was taken into custody in Orangeburg.
Multiple officers assisted in locating Jerry “J.C.” Kinard, 35, standing in the yard of a Stevfelkel Drive residence on May 4. Kinard has an address on Johnson Street and in Williston, according to police records.
Kinard’s co-defendant, Amaiya Talia Givens, 21, of Dalebrook Lane, Rock Hill, was taken into custody within the past few days.
Kinard and Givens are charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Givens is facing an additional charge of criminal conspiracy for allegedly driving Kinard to and from the victim’s Rock Hill home on Jan. 30.
Warrants accuse Kinard of forcing his way into the woman’s home, holding a knife to her neck and threating to kill her if she didn’t cooperate with him. The woman was holding her 1-month-old baby during the incident.
Kinard’s also accused of raping the woman, police records say.
The woman, while naked, managed to escape with her baby and screamed for help she was being chased, warrants claim.
A passerby in a vehicle assisted the woman, according to Rock Hill police records.
An incident report says that a black Hyundai Elantra, allegedly registered to Givens, was videoed at the woman’s housing complex during the time of the attack.
Records allege Givens is an acquaintance to the victim, while Kinard is a stranger. The victim said there’s “bad blood” between her and Givens.
A Fort Mill magistrate denied bond for both Givens and Kinard. They are both housed at the York County Detention Center.
If convicted of the most severe offense, both Givens and Kinard each face up to life in prison.
In addition to the FMPD, the following agencies helped take Kinard into custody: the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division fugitive team and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Eutawville man reported a burglary for the second day in a row at his Old Number Six Highway property.
After Wednesday’s burglary, the man went to the property on Thursday afternoon to make sure his property was still secure.
He discovered that someone removed the lumber from under his carport, a shower head from the guest bathroom, two faucets, a window air conditioning unit that was inside of a detached garage and antique wrenches.
The value of the stolen items is $2,101.
