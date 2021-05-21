Orangeburg man accused of Fort Mill rape

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An incident report says that a black Hyundai Elantra, allegedly registered to Givens, was videoed at the woman’s housing complex during the time of the attack.

Records allege Givens is an acquaintance to the victim, while Kinard is a stranger. The victim said there’s “bad blood” between her and Givens.

A Fort Mill magistrate denied bond for both Givens and Kinard. They are both housed at the York County Detention Center.

If convicted of the most severe offense, both Givens and Kinard each face up to life in prison.

In addition to the FMPD, the following agencies helped take Kinard into custody: the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division fugitive team and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

