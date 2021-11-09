Orangeburg man accused of forging check

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 19-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of forging a check that a woman tried to send to her insurance company.

Carlos Demontre Shuler, of 152 Harleywood Drive, is facing felony charges of forgery valued less than $10,000 and bank fraud. He surrendered to law enforcement on Monday.

The woman knew something was amiss when her insurance carrier contacted her in September, saying they’d not received any payment from her and her policy would be canceled, according to an incident report

The woman had written a check for $1,141.91 to the insurance company on Sept. 1.

After reviewing her bank statement, she discovered that someone changed the name on the check, the report said.

The money was allegedly deposited into Shuler’s bank account.

Warrants allege Shuler spent the money by Sept. 3.

If convicted, Shuler faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In an unrelated case, investigators are probing the alleged embezzlement of $6,928 between July and August 2021.