Orangeburg man accused of forging check

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 19-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of forging a check that a woman tried to send to her insurance company.
Carlos Demontre Shuler, of 152 Harleywood Drive, is facing felony charges of forgery valued less than $10,000 and bank fraud. He surrendered to law enforcement on Monday.
The woman knew something was amiss when her insurance carrier contacted her in September, saying they’d not received any payment from her and her policy would be canceled, according to an incident report
The woman had written a check for $1,141.91 to the insurance company on Sept. 1.
After reviewing her bank statement, she discovered that someone changed the name on the check, the report said.
The money was allegedly deposited into Shuler’s bank account.
Warrants allege Shuler spent the money by Sept. 3.
If convicted, Shuler faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In an unrelated case, investigators are probing the alleged embezzlement of $6,928 between July and August 2021.
South State Bank’s director of financial intelligence reported $6,928 was taken from the accounts of three customers, according to an incident report.
The bank has reimbursed the customers for their funds, but now the St. Matthews Road bank is at a loss.
A bank official wants to pursue charges against an employee suspected of taking the money, the report states.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a Kel-Tec AR-15 style rifle out of an unlocked vehicle early Monday morning.
The theft took place on a Kings Road property in Orangeburg.
The value of the firearm is $600.
In other reports:
• A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2015 Ford F-350 truck parked on Williamson Johnson Road in Neeses. The truck belongs to Dominion Energy.
The theft was reported on Monday.
The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
• Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2001 Ford F-150 truck in Eutawville early Monday morning.
The theft took place at a Branchdale Highway property.
The truck’s owner reported that the thief attempted to take the truck’s other catalytic converter, but wasn’t successful.
The value of the damage and stolen catalytic converter is $1,000.
