Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 27-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of crashing into a woman’s car and injuring her.

Justin Taylor Hubbard, who’d most recently been staying at the American Inn, located at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive, was taken into custody there on Friday.

Hubbard is facing the following charges stemming from the Aug. 24, 2022 incident: failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily harm, possessing a stolen handgun, third or subsequent driving under suspension, possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying of a handgun and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The incident began at 9 p.m. when an officer became suspicious of a Cadillac Deville, which was in a motel parking lot on the 800 block of John C. Calhoun Drive.

The officer attempted to stop the Cadillac, but it allegedly accelerated down John C. Calhoun Drive.

“The front of the vehicle rose up and the rear of the vehicle shifted downward,” the officer wrote in an incident report.

The pursuit continued onto Old Edisto Drive. Meanwhile, a woman was making a left turn onto the road.

The Cadillac struck the woman’s Toyota sedan.

The woman was trapped in her car while the driver of the Cadillac ran from the scene, the report said.

Officers and firefighters were able to free the woman so Orangeburg County EMS could transport her to the hospital.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit brought a dog to the scene to try to find the driver of the Cadillac, but they weren’t successful.

Officers allegedly found the following items on the driver’s side of the Cadillac: a 9 mm Glock 43X, three Glock magazines, a pink rock-like substance in a small plastic bag, 24.3 grams of a white powdery substance in a small plastic bag, six rounds of 9 mm ammunition, an iPhone and a partially full 750mL bottle of Jose Cuervo Especial blue agave liquor.

Orangeburg Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger deferred setting Hubbard’s bond to a circuit judge at a later date.

After Hubbard was taken into custody, he was also served Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrants for first-offense possession of narcotics and possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West set Hubbard’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety on those charges.

If convicted, Hubbard faces up to 10 years in prison.

In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg business owner reported on Monday he believes an employee may have taken $95,660, according to an incident report.

He told officers that he compared daily receipt books against entries allegedly made by an employee in his accounting software.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a hotel guest’s purse after she placed it on a table, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The incident took place at Tru By Hilton, located at 739 Citadel Road, Orangeburg, as the purse owner was playing billiards in the lobby.

The value of the black Coach purse and its contents is $2,200.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a red golf cart from a Campground Road home in Eutawville. The theft was reported on Monday.

The value of the golf cart is $5,000.

• Someone stole a catalytic converter from a Ford pickup truck belonging to the S.C. Department of Transportation. It was parked at the SCDOT maintenance site located at 6328 Old State Road, Holly Hill. The theft was reported on Monday.

Surveillance video shows someone cutting a hole in the fence and stealing the catalytic converter.

The damage to the truck and fence is estimated at $2,400. The value of the catalytic converter is $1,000.