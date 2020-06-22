Orangeburg man accused of fleeing from deputies, assaulting officer

After spending a month in the hospital, an Orangeburg man has now been charged with leading deputies on a chase following a shoplifting incident.
“For less than a hundred dollars, this individual placed himself and two passengers in his vehicle in danger,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“While his actions demonstrate he believes he is more important than anyone else, we have a different message for him,” Ravenell said.
Roosevelt Peele, 57, has been charged with shoplifting, failure to stop for a blue light, malicious injury to personal property and assaulting an officer while resisting arrest.
The Ju Ju Lane man’s charges originated from a May 23 incident that resulted in Peele’s spending the past month in a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
On that date, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shoplifting call at the North Road Walmart.
Deputies said they became engaged in a pursuit after spotting a vehicle attempting to leave the business’s parking lot at a high rate of speed.
The silver Chevrolet went across the street to a convenience store where a female attempted to get out of the vehicle, according to an incident report.
It appeared the female was “mouthing” to the deputies, “help me,” the report said.
However, the vehicle sped toward Kennerly Road with deputies in pursuit.
The Chevrolet turned into the parking lot of a convenience store at the corner of Kennerly and North roads where two females attempted to exit the car, the report said.
At one point, the driver placed the vehicle in reverse. One female exiting the vehicle was dragged under the vehicle’s door until she rolled free.
The driver then allegedly went forward, ramming a deputy’s vehicle head-on.
The pursuit ended about a mile north of Kennerly Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle before crashing, the report said. Deputies pulled Peele from the wreckage for safety’s sake.
