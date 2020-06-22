Orangeburg man accused of fleeing from deputies, assaulting officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After spending a month in the hospital, an Orangeburg man has now been charged with leading deputies on a chase following a shoplifting incident.

“For less than a hundred dollars, this individual placed himself and two passengers in his vehicle in danger,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“While his actions demonstrate he believes he is more important than anyone else, we have a different message for him,” Ravenell said.

Roosevelt Peele, 57, has been charged with shoplifting, failure to stop for a blue light, malicious injury to personal property and assaulting an officer while resisting arrest.

The Ju Ju Lane man’s charges originated from a May 23 incident that resulted in Peele’s spending the past month in a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

On that date, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shoplifting call at the North Road Walmart.

Deputies said they became engaged in a pursuit after spotting a vehicle attempting to leave the business’s parking lot at a high rate of speed.