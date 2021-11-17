Orangeburg man accused of domestic violence

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 25-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of pushing a woman several times and then throwing a picture frame in her face while she was on the floor, according to the ODPS.

Jimmaul Devontae Smith, of 505 Rivelon Road, is charged with first-degree domestic violence stemming from a May 5 incident at a Crossing Circle apartment.

He was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday after he was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation.

Smith pleaded guilty on June 23, 2016 to second-degree domestic violence.

Circuit Judge Robert Hood sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to 18 months of probation and the successful completion of a domestic violence intervention program.

In an unrelated reports:

• Someone stole a woman’s wallet from inside a store at the Prince of Orange Mall, located at 2390 Chestnut Street, around 4 p.m. Monday.

The Michael Kors wallet contained approximately $2,000 cash and a debit card.

The value of the stolen wallet and cash is $2,070.

• A Whitman Street woman reported on Tuesday that her 2005 burgundy GMC Yukon was stolen.

The Yukon is valued at $5,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Three burglars stole approximately 600 packs of cigarettes after breaking into Dollar General in Orangeburg just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the business, located at 1758 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, after an alarm was activated there.

Deputies discovered the front glass door and the protective glass covers to the shelves of cigarettes were shattered.

In addition, hygiene items and consumable goods were on the floor.

The manager reviewed video footage and determined that three males entered the store after breaking the front glass doors.

The males were wearing hats, masks and gloves, the report states.

The video shows the males running from the checkout counters, the manager’s office and up and down several aisles before leaving the store.

Fifty cartons of assorted cigarettes and approximately 100 packs of Newport cigarettes were stolen.

The value of the stolen items is $2,900.

In a similar incident, someone shattered the glass front door of Quick Pantry #5, located at 3796 North Road, in Orangeburg just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the business after an alarm was activated there.

While waiting for the manager to arrive, deputies noticed several packs of cigarettes leading to the wood line of the property.

The manager and deputies reviewed surveillance video which allegedly showed a male using a red brick to shatter the front door.

The male jumped over the counter and broke the glass container which held the Jumbo Rolls lottery tickets, placing them in a plastic bag.

He then took four boxes of cigars and 40 packs of cigarettes before exiting the business.

The value of the stolen items is $550.

