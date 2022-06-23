Orangeburg man accused of cutting, shooting at son

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at his son and cutting his arm with a knife in a dispute over turning out the lights, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Benjamin Lewis Lingard, 61, of 1199 Wildwood Drive, is charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The 39-year-old son claimed his father was preparing breakfast in the kitchen and told him not to come in the room.

The son said he entered the kitchen anyway. His father allegedly retrieved a handgun from the bedroom and started shooting at him, the incident report states.

When the shooting stopped, the son attempted to take possession of the gun and his father allegedly cut him with a knife, the report said.

Lingard allegedly admitted to deputies that he began shooting because his son left the lights on.

He’s told him several times about leaving the lights on around the house, the report states.

Three bullets struck the refrigerator. Deputies found four spent shell casings on the kitchen floor and in a nearby hallway.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the son to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

If convicted, Lingard faces up to 30 years in prison.

In unrelated reports:

• A motorist and his passenger were injured by shards of glass after someone shot the truck they occupied, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The shooting took place on Bamberg Road, near Shillings Bridge Road, in Cope, around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the truck said a black Dodge Ram four-door pickup appeared behind him. The driver of the Ram flashed the headlights and honked the horn, then passed the truck occupied by the two men.

The driver of the Ram allegedly slowed down and then fired at the men’s truck.

It was struck four to five times, the report states.

The driver of the truck returned fire, damaging the hood of his own truck with three bullets, the report states.

The driver of the truck and his passenger did not have life-threatening injuries.

• The following items were stolen from a truck parked at the Hampton Inn, located at 9060 Old Number Six Highway in Santee, on Wednesday: one Stihl chainsaw, one Milwaukee impact drill and one Bauer power tool set.

The value of the tools is $1,800.

• Someone stole a 9 mm Berretta 92FS compact handgun from a 2013 silver Honda Accord parked at a Morninghill Drive home in Orangeburg on Wednesday.

In addition, the thief also took ammunition and the firearm’s magazine.

The value of the weapon and accessories is $255.

Calhoun County

Sheriff’s Office

A coach from a Lowcountry school is accused of sending unwanted text messages to an 18-year-old female he met at a Calhoun County basketball tournament.

The coach is facing a misdemeanor count of second-degree harassment. A warrant accuses the man of “repeatedly texting and/or telephoning” and “continuously harassing” the 18-year-old following the tournament earlier this month.

According to the warrant, the coach allegedly sent the following text messages:

• “Is it OK to have your #?”

• “I’ll text you later.”

• “Do you want to link up?”

The 18-year-old told the coach that it was not OK to contact her unless it was about basketball or business, the warrant states.

The mother of the 18-year-old told deputies she confronted the coach, according to the incident report.

He allegedly said, “It was just business. I live two hours away and I was just playing, ma’am. I apologize and I was wrong.”

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.