Orangeburg man accused of criminal sexual conduct

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An 18-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of using force to engage in sexual intercourse with a female, according to a warrant against him.

He’s also accused of shoving the female when she tried to get her cellphone from him.

Jaylin Aquann Felder, of 217 Whittaker Parkway, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree assault and battery.

Both of the alleged incidents occurred at Felder’s home on New Year’s Day.

The female told investigators while she was there, they engaged in sexual activity.

During the activity, she told Felder that her stomach was hurting, but Felder allegedly continued engaging with her even after she told him to stop.

The warrant alleges that Felder committed sexual battery on the woman “using physical force while the victim was begging him to ‘stop.’ Above is evidenced by written statements from the victim, ID by the victim of the defendant, audio and video confession by defendant of events that took place and physical evidence collected in ‘SANE’ examination kit.”