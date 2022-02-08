Orangeburg man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 12-year-old

The 30-year-old man accused of soliciting sexual photos from a 12-year-old girl is now facing an additional charge.

David M.D. Williams, with addresses in Wagener and Orangeburg, is now also facing one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Williams on Saturday.

A warrant accuses Williams of “engaging in sexual battery” with a 12-year-old. Part of the warrant was redacted.

It goes on to claim that Williams was in a position “to coerce the child victim to submit.”

The alleged sexual battery took place between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2021.

It was reported to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 1.

That’s the same day Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers took Williams into custody on one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.

A warrant alleges that the 12-year-old sent nude photos of herself to Williams’ cell phone between April 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

The girl’s mother called officers after reviewing text messages on the 12-year-old’s phone, according to an ODPS incident report.

Williams and the girl were acquainted. The ODPS reported the girl denied they engaged in physical sexual activity.

Williams remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If convicted on his most serious charge, Williams faces up to 20 years in prison.

