Orangeburg man accused of crashing vehicle into home

An Orangeburg man is accused of running from police after he ran a vehicle into the side of a home, according to an ODPS incident report.

Desmond Tyrell Riley, 33, of 242 Boswell Street, was taken into custody just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Officers claim Riley was driving a Chevrolet HHR when an officer tried to make a traffic stop in the area of Columbia Road and Bennett Street.

The HHR’s driver allegedly fled. When the vehicle reached Rembert Street, it crashed into the side porch of a house in the 400 block.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the home during the collision.

The HHR’s driver fled and jumped over a fence, according to police. Officers say they caught up with Riley in the Park Street area.

There was a front seat passenger in the sedan. She wasn’t charged.

Riley is charged with first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and striking a fixture on or adjacent to the highway. He was also given a citation for driving without a license and a warning for driving with a non-working brake light.

He’s currently serving a probation term stemming from a 2018 incident of safecracking. Riley was sought by the S.C. Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole the following items from a vacant Crosby Street home in Cordova on Thursday: the backdoor, refrigerator, stove, window air conditioning unit, wooden table and chairs and wooden chest of drawers.

Someone left behind a 12-volt DeWalt drill. Deputies collected it as evidence.

The value of the stolen items is $1,850.

In other reports:

• The maintenance manager of Roosevelt Gardens Apartments reported Thursday that someone stole his work-issued Dell laptop computer.

Roosevelt Gardens is located on Presidential Drive in Orangeburg.

The laptop computer is valued at $800.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford Escape parked at Dukes Harley Funeral Home, located at 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The owner of the Escape reported he’d left the car parked there for a few days. He reported the theft on Thursday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $500.

