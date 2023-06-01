Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 30-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness and kicking deputies as they tried to arrest him, according to an incident report.

Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, of Laquinta Drive, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest.

When deputies arrived at the Laquinta Drive home on Tuesday, they allegedly saw a man sitting on top of a woman. The woman was screaming for help.

The man got off of the woman and started to walk away, the report said. The woman stood up.

Deputies attempted to arrest the man, but he allegedly “was being extremely defiant and not listening to law enforcement’s commands.”

Deputies said they deployed a stun gun twice to gain better control of the man to take him into custody.

He allegedly kicked the deputies when they attempted to put him in the patrol car.

Deputies found a gun at the scene and took it for safekeeping.

Orangeburg County EMS took the woman to MUSC-Orangeburg, but she left the hospital against medical advice, the report claims. She told deputies she wanted to go home.

She also told deputies that she didn’t want the man to get in trouble, but he allegedly needs help for his addiction to “molly.”

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety was called to the Laquinta Drive home after a vehicle was found by the house.

A witness claims Johnson arrived at the home the day before in the vehicle and said he stole it.

The witness also claims to have video footage of the man hitting and choking the woman until she lost consciousness.

Johnson is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.

In other reports:

• A Eutawville woman called deputies at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday claiming that she was stranded on an island near the eastern Orangeburg County town.

She reported that she and her husband had an argument and that he left on her the island alone. She said he left with another woman.

She wanted deputies to go by her house and check on her husband.

A deputy attempted to gather more information from the woman, but she “began giving unintelligible statements and going on a rant,” the report states.

Although the woman claimed she was stranded on an island, the deputy claims he heard the woman ask someone for a cigarette lighter.

When the deputy asked the woman who she was talking to, the line disconnected, the report states.

• Orangeburg County deputies took a 19-year-old Bowman man into custody on Friday on Richland County charges.

The man was wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was located at an Ivy Road home in Orangeburg and turned over to Richland County authorities.