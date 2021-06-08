Orangeburg man accused of choking, kicking woman

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A 31-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of choking and kicking a woman on Monday afternoon.
Demarcus Irish is charged with first-degree domestic violence, malicious injury to personal property and simple possession of marijuana.
Warrants accuse Irish of “grabbing a woman by the throat, causing her airway to be restricted” and “kicking her in the stomach, causing her to fear for her life.”
Irish allegedly “confessed to putting his hands on her and blanking out,” according to the warrant.
Officers said the woman had bruises and abrasions on her neck and collarbone.
The woman told police Irish was inside of her home when she returned from work. She said she’s familiar with him.
She told him to get out of her home and that’s when he allegedly abused her.
The woman accused Irish of taking a box cutter and slashing one of her tires as he fled the home.
Officers allegedly found nine ounces of marijuana on Irish’s person when they searched him prior to transporting him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
In an unrelated report, a Fairfield Street woman reported on Monday that someone scammed her of $1,599 on a social media site.
She told officers that a person contacted her and claimed to represent a business that recruits cellphone customers. She provided the person with the usernames and passwords for two cellphone companies.
She later discovered that someone accessed her accounts and sent two Apple iPhone 11s to an address in Illinois.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
The loss prevention manager at Walmart on North Road alleged on Monday that an employee stole cash from registers on six separate occasions. Each incident was recorded on video.
She accused the employee of taking a total of $630.
In a separate incident, a gunman robbed a man of $150 cash and his cellphone as he was standing outside of Gary’s bar and grill, on Hartwell Street, in Orangeburg, just before 9:30 p.m.
The incident was recorded on surveillance video, the report states.
