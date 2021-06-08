Orangeburg man accused of choking, kicking woman

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 31-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of choking and kicking a woman on Monday afternoon.

Demarcus Irish is charged with first-degree domestic violence, malicious injury to personal property and simple possession of marijuana.

Warrants accuse Irish of “grabbing a woman by the throat, causing her airway to be restricted” and “kicking her in the stomach, causing her to fear for her life.”

Irish allegedly “confessed to putting his hands on her and blanking out,” according to the warrant.

Officers said the woman had bruises and abrasions on her neck and collarbone.

The woman told police Irish was inside of her home when she returned from work. She said she’s familiar with him.

She told him to get out of her home and that’s when he allegedly abused her.

The woman accused Irish of taking a box cutter and slashing one of her tires as he fled the home.

Officers allegedly found nine ounces of marijuana on Irish’s person when they searched him prior to transporting him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.