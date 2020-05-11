Orangeburg man accused of chasing, shooting at group

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at a man and his siblings during an April incident, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“For some reason, this individual thinks it’s OK to shoot at some teens in a car,” Ravenell said. “We’re going to give him a different thought.”

Ravenell said 21-year-old Dameion Bowman has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Bowman was taken into custody on Friday.

The charges stem from an April 30 incident in which a man said he and his teen siblings were shot at.

The man said they were at an unfamiliar location on Cannon Bridge Road just after midnight when a man approached him.

After a brief conversation, Bowman allegedly began firing a handgun.

The man said he sped off toward Orangeburg with Bowman allegedly in pursuit. The sheriff’s office claims Bowman went in another direction when the vehicles approached Edisto Drive.

No one was injured in the victim’s vehicle. However, there were bullet holes on the passenger’s side, according to the report.