Orangeburg man accused of carjacking; victim says suspect is an acquaintance

A 29-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of taking part in a carjacking on Thursday morning. Two other suspects are being sought.

Darrius Jaamar Gardner, of an apartment at 1120 Wolfe Trail, is in custody and facing one count of carjacking, not resulting in great bodily injury.

The driver told officers that he left home around 5:30 a.m. for work. He was driving down Stonewall Jackson Boulevard near Airport Road when Gardner allegedly waved him down.

The driver said he felt safe about stopping and talking to Gardner because the two had been classmates and were acquaintances, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Gardner allegedly asked the driver for a ride to the store. The driver told him he’d take him there.

As Gardner got into the front passenger seat, the driver also heard the rear door open.

At that point, two unknown men got into the backseat, he said.

The pair allegedly placed a gun in the driver’s side and told him to, “Drive, m - - - - - f - - - - -, drive,” the warrant states.

The driver then turned right onto U.S. Highway 21. Gardner and the two other passengers allegedly forced the gearshift into park, the warrant states.

When the SUV stopped, the men allegedly reached into the driver’s pockets. The driver’s shirt and pants became ripped in the process.

As the man ran from the scene, the three men allegedly left in the SUV the man was driving.

The driver tried to get the attention of motorists, but no one would stop.

He walked to the nearby Sunoco gas station where he called police. He also called his girlfriend to let her know what happened to her 2017 silver Dodge Journey.

Law enforcement found the SUV abandoned near a Dunwoody Road residence.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the case.

Gardner remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge will consider setting his bond at a later date.

If convicted, Gardner faces up to 20 years in prison.