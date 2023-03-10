Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly forced his way into a Malibu Drive apartment, used a wooden cane to strike a man in the head and threatened to kill three people with a knife.

Otis Daquan Goodwine, of Spring Street, is charged with:

• Three counts of first-degree assault and battery

• One count each of first-degree burglary

• Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

• Trafficking in heroin

• First-offense possession of cocaine base

• Trespass after warning

The incident happened at 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

One of the residents claimed Goodwine, carrying a wooden cane, forced his way into the rear door of the apartment.

Goodwine allegedly struck the man in the head with a cane. Officers reported the man’s head was bleeding.

Another man and a woman were also in the apartment.

Goodwine allegedly threatened to pull out a knife and said he would kill all three of them.

Officers found Goodwine not far from the scene. They allegedly found 45.2 grams of heroin and .7 grams of crack cocaine in his pockets.

At the time of his arrest on Thursday, Goodwin was already out on bond for a first-degree domestic violence charge from May 2021.

If Goodwine is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot a Eutawville home at 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

One of the bullets struck the side of the Skimmer Road house and traveled through the living room wall, an incident report states.

A woman, her husband and two children were in the home when the shooting occurred. No one was physically injured.

The woman reported hearing eight shots.

In an unrelated incident, a Columbia woman is accused of quitting her job and taking off in a truck owned by her former employer on Wednesday.

Aliya Dumas, 29, of Main Street, is charged with of breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued over $10,000

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5500 block of Old State Road, just outside of Holly Hill.

Dumas quit her job with Stay Alert Safety Co., the report said. Moments later, she allegedly took off in the company-owned Chevrolet Ram 2500.

The truck’s GPS tracking device was used to locate it in Summerville. An employee allegedly caught up with Dumas and she returned the vehicle to the Holly Hill site.

She allegedly told deputies that she took the truck because she was upset.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Gary Doremus set her bond at $7,000. She had not been released by mid-afternoon Friday.