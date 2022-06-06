Orangeburg man accused of burglary, murder; resident shot chasing intruder, report says

An Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into a home and murdering a resident.

Kendrick Keeshawn Stephenson, 22, of Summers Avenue, is charged with first-degree burglary, murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Stephenson is accused of shooting and killing Jamel Lamar Walker, 24, of Treadwell Street. Walker died at the Medical University of South Carolina on May 13, nearly a month after the burglary.

The burglary occurred on the morning of April 20, after Walker and a woman finished their shift at the Food Lion distribution center in Elloree, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Walker and the woman heated some food in the microwave, laid down and watched TV. They heard an intruder coming down the hallway and leaving through the front door, the report states.

Walker went out the front door after the intruder, but never returned.

The woman heard the sound of three gunshots, so she hid in the bathroom.

Stephenson appeared before Orangeburg Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger on Monday afternoon. A circuit judge may consider setting Stephenson’s bond at a later date.

If Stephenson is convicted of murder or first-degree burglary, he faces up to life in prison.

