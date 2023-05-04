Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 19-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into a house and taking a gun and snacks on Wednesday,

Byron Zavier Williams, of Maxcy Street, is facing one count of first-degree burglary.

No one was in the Dickson Street home at the time of the burglary, but a resident did receive a phone notification from her home security system at 6:40 a.m.

Video surveillance shows the intruder taking snacks and a 9 mm Taurus handgun with a large-capacity ammunition magazine.

The gun is valued at $400.

Williams faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is accused of attacking his wife on April 23.

Nathaniel Harrington Grant Jr., 26, of Muna Avenue, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Deputies took Grant into custody on Thursday.

He’s accused of grabbing his wife by the back of her neck and pulling the wig from her head while he was driving her in a vehicle.

His wife tried to get out of the vehicle, but couldn’t, an incident report said.

When they reached a stoplight, Grant allegedly presented a firearm and then fired it into the air, according to an incident report.

Grant has a 2019 conviction for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. He was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to two years of probation.

He was also charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature in the same incident, but that charge was dropped.

If convicted of the latest charge, Grant faces up to 20 years in prison.

In an unrelated incident, someone stole the following items from an industrial site at 9348 Old Number Six Highway: two bags of rye grass seed and a cable puller.

The theft was reported on Wednesday after a worker saw the lock was missing from the door of a storage shipping container.

Video surveillance recorded the incident.

The value of the stolen items is $6,060.