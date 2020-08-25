Orangeburg man accused of breaking into home, beating woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg man is accused of forcing his way into a Providence Road home and beating a woman inside.

Seth Davis, 43, of 155 Diamondhead Road, is charged with first-degree burglary and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The woman was visiting family on Aug. 13 when Davis allegedly kicked in the door. She claimed he placed a gun to her head and said, “Let’s go b - - - -!”

Davis allegedly, “dragged her out of the bathroom and started beating on her,” according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The woman claims Davis fled the area and tossed the firearm into a wooded area before deputies arrived.

She complained of head and side pain, so Orangeburg County EMS transported her to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Gary Doremus set Davis’ bond at $25,000 cash or surety.

Doremus stipulated that if Davis posts bail, he must appear in court as required, get the court’s permission to leave the state and not have any direct or indirect contact with the man and woman or their families.