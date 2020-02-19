Orangeburg man accused of breaking into city hall

A 57-year-old man is accused of breaking into Orangeburg City Hall through a window and taking a container of fundraising cash.
Thomas Lush Jr. of 488 Coleman Avenue, Orangeburg, is charged with second-degree burglary.
Lush is accused of breaking a window at 979 Middleton Street and taking a fundraiser container on Feb. 15, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrest warrant.
The incident was captured on video surveillance.
The warrant also accuses Lush of being at city hall earlier the previous day and having knowledge of the fundraiser container.
The container held about $30 in cash, according to ODPS Lt. Anthony Robinson.
Lush appeared in Orangeburg Municipal Court on Wednesday. He was denied bond and remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
If convicted of second-degree burglary, Lush faces up to 15 years in prison.
He is also facing a county shoplifting charge.
Lush has a criminal history dating back to 1980.
In January 1980, he began serving a sentence under the Youthful Offender Act for an ODPS charge of housebreaking.
You have free articles remaining.
Eleven months later, city police charged him with housebreaking in a Nov. 29, 1980 incident. A judge sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to nine months and two years of probation.
In May 1981, city police charged him again with housebreaking, attempted housebreaking, housebreaking and larceny, grand larceny and use of vehicle without permission.
He was convicted on each of those charges.
In addition, he was convicted of housebreaking and grand larceny in Richland County.
A judge sentenced him to five years in prison.
In July 1984, Lush was convicted in Orangeburg of housebreaking, grand larceny and receiving stolen goods. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
In 1988, he was convicted of possession of contraband and assault and battery with intent to kill.
A judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison.
By Nov. 28, 2001, Lush was convicted of strong-arm robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years and five years of probation.
In 2005, Lush began serving a 12-year prison sentence for second-degree burglary and strong-arm robbery. He didn’t serve the full 12 years.
On Aug. 19, 2011, city police arrested him for second-degree burglary. He pleaded guilty to the charge in 2014 along with the following charges from 2013: shoplifting, entering premises after warning and two counts of violent second-degree burglary.
A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
Lush was released from prison prior to serving the full term.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.