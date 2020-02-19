Orangeburg man accused of breaking into city hall

In May 1981, city police charged him again with housebreaking, attempted housebreaking, housebreaking and larceny, grand larceny and use of vehicle without permission.

He was convicted on each of those charges.

In addition, he was convicted of housebreaking and grand larceny in Richland County.

A judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

In July 1984, Lush was convicted in Orangeburg of housebreaking, grand larceny and receiving stolen goods. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

In 1988, he was convicted of possession of contraband and assault and battery with intent to kill.

A judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

By Nov. 28, 2001, Lush was convicted of strong-arm robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years and five years of probation.

In 2005, Lush began serving a 12-year prison sentence for second-degree burglary and strong-arm robbery. He didn’t serve the full 12 years.