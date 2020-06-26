Orangeburg man accused of breaking into apartment complex office

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An apartment resident is accused of breaking into the complex’s main office.

Rakeem Latroy Seabrooks, 22, of 324 Yellow Jasmine Road, Orangeburg, is facing the charge of second-degree burglary.

Surveillance cameras captured an intruder in the office at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The director of management called law enforcement.

The director was able to provide a description of the intruder based on the surveillance video.

Deputies arrived on the scene and saw a person coming from the porch area of the building, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Seabrooks allegedly told deputies that he was in the building checking his mail.

Deputies searched him for weapons and found a knife clipped on his waistband, the report states.

Deputies also saw pry marks on one of the door’s locks.

Surveillance footage indicated the intruder had been rummaging through the office and using the computer, the report said.

