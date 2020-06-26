Orangeburg man accused of breaking into apartment complex office

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An apartment resident is accused of breaking into the complex’s main office.
Rakeem Latroy Seabrooks, 22, of 324 Yellow Jasmine Road, Orangeburg, is facing the charge of second-degree burglary.
Surveillance cameras captured an intruder in the office at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The director of management called law enforcement.
The director was able to provide a description of the intruder based on the surveillance video.
Deputies arrived on the scene and saw a person coming from the porch area of the building, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Seabrooks allegedly told deputies that he was in the building checking his mail.
Deputies searched him for weapons and found a knife clipped on his waistband, the report states.
Deputies also saw pry marks on one of the door’s locks.
Surveillance footage indicated the intruder had been rummaging through the office and using the computer, the report said.
In other reports:
• A Limestone Road man said someone stole his 2003 white Honda Accord while he was at work Thursday. The car was locked.
It is valued at $5,000.
• Someone stole two tennis bracelets and a cross necklace from a Slab Landing Road home in Cope on Thursday.
The value of the items is $3,300.
