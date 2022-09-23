Orangeburg man accused of breaking into 2nd Dollar General

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 26-year-old Orangeburg man accused of burglarizing a Dollar General is now charged in another break-in.

Tiberias Devonte Drayton, of 223 Tecza Drive, was charged with violent second-degree burglary on Friday.

He’s accused of breaking into the Dollar General located at 4142 Kennerly Road on Tuesday.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced on Thursday that Drayton was charged in Wednesday’s burglary of the Dollar General located at 870 Cannon Bridge Road.

Warrants accuse Drayton of shutting off the electricity to the stores prior to forcing his way inside. Surveillance videos allegedly capture Drayton at the rear of businesses prior to entering the front door.

If convicted, Drayton faces life in prison.

In other reports:

• An Orangeburg family reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots at about 10 p.m. in front of their Bozard Road home on Thursday.

The homeowner reported the incident to deputies after collecting 13 shell casings from the road.

He also reported seeing a silver crossover SUV leaving the area after the shots were fired.

The family members weren’t physically injured.

• A relative of a vulnerable man claims his caregiver stole $1,700 from him while living with him at his Santee home. The relative made the allegations on Thursday.

• A Cordova man said he left his gray Yard Machine push lawnmower and red TroyBilt weed trimmer outside of his Sweetgum Lane home on Thursday when he went to purchase gas to power them.

When the man returned, the machines were missing.

The value of the machines is $850.