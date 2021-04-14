Orangeburg man accused of break-in, sex assault

An Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into this ex-girlfriend’s home and forcing her to engage in a sex act.

Robert Edward Fleming, 50, of 622 Crawford Street, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

An Orangeburg County magistrate denied his bond. A circuit judge may consider setting Fleming’s bond at a later date.

The woman alleges Fleming forced his way into her home by breaking into the back door, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

She woke up to find him in her room, she said.

Warrants accuse Fleming of sexually assaulting, slapping and kicking the woman repeatedly.

Fleming also allegedly prevented the woman from escaping by “forcing her to lay in bed with him and he wrapped his arms and legs around her body” and took her cellphone, his warrants state.

When she attempted to leave, he’d always wake up.

She alleges he took her phone and left, but returned moments later, the report states.