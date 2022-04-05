Orangeburg man accused of beating woman, threatening children

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Buckley Street man is accused of beating a woman and threatening her and her children with a knife, according to an incident report and warrants.

Alfred Freddie Murray, 45, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Murray’s accused of punching the woman in the presence of her minor children on Sunday night.

Warrants claim he also punched the woman’s 18-year-old daughter repeatedly and threatened to harm her and her siblings with a knife.

The 18-year-old daughter managed to flee the residence with her brothers – ages 13 and 9 – through a bedroom window and call for help, an incident report states.

Officers took Murray into custody at gunpoint.

The mother of the children told officers that Murray became mad during a discussion about his drinking alcohol, the report said.

The S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services requested officers to place a hold Murray at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He’s serving a probation term for a second-degree domestic violence incident that occurred in Lexington County.

If convicted, Murray faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the two most severe charges.

In other recent reports:

• Shakira Mae Howell, 39, of an apartment on Crossing Circle, is charged with three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

The woman’s 17-year-old daughter called police to the home at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.

She alleged that she and her sisters – ages 13 and 11 – were being hit by their mother.

Warrants accuse Howell of trying to use her 13-year-old daughter’s hair to strangle her.

The 17-year-old daughter claims that the 13-year-old was “yelling and crying, ‘Get off of me’ while she was being dragged around” by their mother, the report states.

The 17-year-old also told police she had to intervene, telling their mother to stop fighting her sister because she was only 13, the report says.

Warrants also allege that Howell forced her 11-year-old daughter to continuously walk up and down the stairs because she felt her daughter wasn’t walking on the stairs correctly.

If convicted, Howell faces a court fine and up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

• A 37-year-old Henley Street man is facing one count of first-degree burglary after he allegedly forced a lock open at a Berry Street home and stole a cigarette lighter on Saturday.

The alleged incident happened at 12:25 a.m.

The homeowner claims that Darius Wilson banged on his door and used a stick to disengage the chain lock before entering the home.

Wilson allegedly entered the home and asked the homeowner for a lighter.

The homeowner claims he told Wilson to leave several times.

The homeowner says Wilson left, but allegedly grabbed a cigarette lighter on his way out.

Officers located Wilson at a relative’s house on Berry Street. They claim Wilson had a lighter matching the description provided by the homeowner.

Wilson is also wanted by authorities in Madison, Wisconsin on the charge of failure to appear.

If convicted of first-degree burglary, Wilson faces up to life in prison.

• The following items were stolen from a unit at Downtown Self Storage, located at 1446 Amelia Street: a self-made go-cart, boxes of clothing and shoes, garden shovels and an older model, 32-inch television. The theft was reported on Friday.

The items are valued at $2,500.

