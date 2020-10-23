Orangeburg man accused of attempted murder, threatening deputy

An Orangeburg man is accused of threatening to kill a deputy who was trying to take him into custody on an attempted murder charge.

“This is another individual who needed to be taken off the streets,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release.

“He robbed and shot a man and then when he’s arrested, threatens my deputy,” Ravenell said.

Nathaniel Robinson Jr., 27, has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a crime and threatening the life of a public official.

Around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, deputies answered a call in connection to a child custody dispute.

Deputies made contact with Robinson, said to be the father involved in the incident. He agreed would meet them at the incident location on Marshall Street, according to the release.

While en route, deputies were informed Robinson had attempted murder and armed robbery warrants on him.

When deputies arrived, they were told that Robinson was not at that location.

However, Robinson was found hiding in a closet after the homeowner gave permission for the deputes to enter, the release said.