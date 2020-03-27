Orangeburg man accused of attacking woman

Orangeburg

An Orangeburg man is accused of attacking a women and threatening to kill her on Tuesday.

Joseph Thomas Randolph, 36, of Summers Avenue, is facing the charge of first-degree domestic violence. A municipal judge set his bond at $25,000 cash or surety.

Randolph and the woman both say their dispute centered on drugs, but disagree about who wanted the drugs, according to a police incident report.

The woman alleged that Randolph choked her, but she was able to say to him “What are you doing?” and he let go.

She claimed he also punched her in the head. She attempted to leave the residence, but Randolph allegedly grabbed her shirt and pulled her back toward the couch.

She said during the process, her “knee popped out” and she fell to the floor, the report states.

That’s when Randolph allegedly retrieved a handgun, pointed at her face and said, “I will kill you, b - - - - .”

Officers arrested Randolph at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.