Orangeburg man accused of attacking wife

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is accused of punching his wife repeatedly and attempting to run her over with his Ford Mustang on Monday.

Xavier Rashad Hayward, 31, is facing a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Hayward’s wife said the incident began with a disagreement at about 6:45 p.m., according to an incident report.

She claimed her husband started to choke her. He let go, but then allegedly punched her repeatedly.

He then allegedly got into the Mustang, revved the engine and drove toward her while she was holding their baby.

She pushed a motorcycle in front of her, the report said. The Mustang struck it and a swing before speeding away.

Witnesses claimed they saw Hayward punching his wife and attempting to run over her.

Hayward’s warrant alleges the incident took place in front of their two minor children.

Deputies reached Hayward by phone Monday night, the report states.

He allegedly claimed his wife hit him first and that he was defending himself. He denied trying to run over her with the Mustang.

Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash set Hayward’s bond at $1,500 cash or surety.

If convicted, Hayward faces up to 20 years in prison.

Xavier Rashad Hayward

Hayward

 OCDC

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

