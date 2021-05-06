Orangeburg man accused of attacking pregnant woman

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man is accused of attacking a woman who is four months pregnant while a 7-month-old was nearby, according to an incident report and warrants.
Otis Daquan Goodwine, 31, of Spring Street, is charged with first-degree domestic violence. He was taken into custody Wednesday.
The woman told officers that she questioned Goodwine about his fidelity on April 23.
She claimed he responded by hitting her five to six times in her face, putting her in a headlock and wrapping his legs around her torso.
She also alleged Goodwine said he did not care about hurting the baby she was carrying.
The woman said she managed to get away and run to safety at a nearby apartment. She alleged that Goodwine followed her there and continued to “verbally assault” her, the report states.
Goodwine is also facing two alleged probation violations.
Back in August 2019, Goodwine pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery for punching a guard at the Orangeburg County Detention Center during a jail melee that resulted in the escape of three inmates.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of first-degree assault and battery, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery instead.
He also entered an Alford plea on the charge of aiding a prisoner charged with a capital offense who has escaped from prison. An Alford plea allows a suspect to agree that a jury would likely find him guilty, but without the suspect actually admitting guilt.
Goodwine pleaded guilty to a second-degree domestic violence charge in 2016.
If convicted of first-degree domestic violence, Goodwine faces up to 10 years in prison.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a brand-new window air conditioning unit from a Russell Street shed. It is valued at $1,120. The owner reported the theft on Tuesday.
• Someone removed an air conditioning unit from Priority One, located at 762 Broughton Street, over the weekend. The thief also damaged the duct work and the electricity and gas lines running to the unit.
The thief moved the unit to an adjacent property and left it there, the report states.
If the unit is salvageable, the damage is estimated at $1,600. If not salvageable, the value is $6,000.
