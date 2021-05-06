Orangeburg man accused of attacking pregnant woman

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man is accused of attacking a woman who is four months pregnant while a 7-month-old was nearby, according to an incident report and warrants.

Otis Daquan Goodwine, 31, of Spring Street, is charged with first-degree domestic violence. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

The woman told officers that she questioned Goodwine about his fidelity on April 23.

She claimed he responded by hitting her five to six times in her face, putting her in a headlock and wrapping his legs around her torso.

She also alleged Goodwine said he did not care about hurting the baby she was carrying.

The woman said she managed to get away and run to safety at a nearby apartment. She alleged that Goodwine followed her there and continued to “verbally assault” her, the report states.

Goodwine is also facing two alleged probation violations.