Orangeburg man accused of attacking pregnant woman

A 30-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of choking a woman who is 13 weeks pregnant with twins, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrants and incident reports.

Eddie Dontrel Drayton, of Elliott Street, is charged with malicious injury to personal property and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

A warrant accuses him of striking the woman and causing her to lose consciousness, choking her at two separate points and preventing her from escaping.

When officers arrived at the scene Saturday, they noticed the woman had “fresh red marks and scratches to her neck and face” an incident report states.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Drayton allegedly told officers, “Yea, I’m belligerent and aggressive because I’ve been drinking,” the report states.

After officers took Drayton into custody, he allegedly began to damage the inside of the patrol vehicle by “breaking the cage, the door handle, the cords going to the computer and trying to bust the back glass of the vehicle,” the report states.

Officers placed a hold on Drayton at the Orangeburg County Detention Center because he has a warrant from the Williston Police Department for first-degree domestic violence.