A 30-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of choking and stomping his pregnant girlfriend last month.
Rashed Jamal Glover of 550 Whaley Street is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. A municipal judge set his bond at $25,000 cash or surety.
The woman told police the incident began on the morning of Dec. 21 after she found a memory card with pornographic cartoon images and pictures of scantily clad females, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
She said Glover became angry when she confronted him.
A warrant alleges Glover grabbed the woman around her throat and slammed her to the floor, causing her to lose consciousness.
It goes on to allege that while she was on the floor, “Rashed Glover proceeded to stomp her head approximately three times and stomp her stomach before leaving the floor and walking away.”
The woman claimed a member of Glover’s family said she should not “have pushed her abuser to the limit of losing control and hitting her,” the report said.
She began to pack some of her personal belongings when she allegedly overheard Glover’s family members in the kitchen fussing at him for stomping her while she was pregnant, the report states.
She said that’s when she realized why her head and stomach were hurting. The woman drove herself to the Regional Medical Center.
An officer noticed that her glasses were broken.
She told him that’s from a previous incident when Glover allegedly became angry and grabbed her throat, which caused her glasses to fall the floor and break.
While the woman was speaking with the officer, she received an email that was allegedly from Glover. It apologized for hitting her and that he “just lost his cool” but he was “really sorry.”
If convicted of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, Glover faces up to 20 years in prison.
