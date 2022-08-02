Orangeburg man accused of attacking mother of child

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 36-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of punching a woman several times while she was holding their infant child.

Sumorrius Lamont Waverly, of 151 Crossover Road, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful conduct towards a child, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The incident happened at the woman’s home in Cordova on Sunday, according to an incident report.

She and Waverly got into an argument while she was holding their 2-month-old child, the report said.

Waverly allegedly used a closed fist to strike the woman several times before retrieving a .380-caliber pistol.

The woman claimed Waverly fired the gun once in the driveway and then came inside her bedroom and shot the television.

She also accuses him of pointing the gun at her head and neck while telling her that she broke his pistol.

The woman placed their child into her car while she went to a neighbor’s home to call 911, the report said. Waverly allegedly took off in the car.

The child was allegedly left at Young’s Convenience Store. The child was not physically injured.

Waverly remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.

If Waverly is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Two Orangeburg males are facing charges after they allegedly played roles in the theft of two American Bully dogs on Sunday.

Zyon Edwards, 18, of 202 Clarendon Place, is facing the charge of grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

A 17-year-old male is facing the charge of accessory. The minor’s name has not been released.

A woman called officers to a Limit Street residence where she accused neighbors of stealing the dogs from her brother.

She showed officers a video of the alleged theft.

Officers spoke with Edwards and the 17-year-old male. They both denied taking the dogs, but claimed another person did instead.

The video allegedly shows a silver Kia entering a nearby yard and the two males running from the car.

A third male was in the Kia and sped away with the dogs, the report said.

The owner of the dogs told officers that he wouldn’t press charges if the dogs were returned.

The teens attempted to reach the other male via text, requesting that he return the dogs, the report said.

“After waiting approximately an hour for the dogs to be returned, it was clear the dogs were not being brought back,” the officer wrote in a report.

The officer took both Edwards and the 17-year-old into custody.

Ultimately, the dogs were returned.

Edwards’ warrant alleges, “The defendant was caught on video with other co-defendants taking two bully dogs valued at $6,000 each, depriving the victim of the two dogs.”

The total value of the dogs is $12,000, according to the report.

In a separate incident, a nude woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health examination.

The incident started at 3:19 p.m. Monday at the Dollar Tree located at 1270 John C. Calhoun Drive. An employee reported a woman allegedly stole items from the store.

Officers claim they found the woman a few minutes later on a John C. Calhoun Drive sidewalk.

The woman was “covered in paint and a cart was flipped over in front of her containing small containers of finger paint,” the report states.

Officers also noted the woman was “completely nude” and “appeared to be suffering from mental illness.”

The woman allegedly “began calling officers derogatory names and stating that she had freed them from their homosexuality,” the report states.

An officer attempted to talk with the woman but “she continued to speak as though she was not currently present,” the report states.

Officers restrained the woman and transported her to the Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

RMC staff placed the woman under observation, the report states.

Around 2:43 a.m. on Tuesday, the woman left the emergency department through the waiting room.

According to the report, hospital staff told officers, “she was not currently being monitored by TRMC security personnel at the time she left.”

The woman was being held there on involuntary committal papers ordered by an emergency room physician, the report states.

At 3:18 a.m., officers found the woman “nude and covered in a powder-like substance” on Dash Street near Magnolia Street.

An officer gave her a sheet so she could place it over herself.

Officers determined the powder-like substance was concrete dust that was in a bag near where they found the woman.

They took her back to the hospital.